Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Amazon will soon be establishing itself in B.C. – but this has nothing to do with the company’s current search for new headquarters.

While that news has yet to be released, it has been made public that the online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space at a new building in Vancouver.

This expansion by Amazon is expected to create another 1,000 new tech jobs in the province by 2020, when Oxford Properties is finished.

The e-commerce company already has 500 employees working at its fulfillment centres in Delta and New Westminster, as well as its subsidiary Abebooks.com, based in Victoria.

READ MORE: Vancouver wants to be site of new Amazon’s headquarters

READ MORE: Province backs Metro Vancouver bid for new Amazon headquarters

In an announcement from Vancouver Friday morning, Premier John Horgan welcomed the business plan as one that will grow a “strong, sustainable economy.”

Amazon put out a call in September for cities to bid on what its calling a second headquarters, where the company plans to invest up to US$5 billion.

In September, Horgan announced the province would be backing a joint bid involving Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

More to come.

Previous story
UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Just Posted

Rat re-invasions highlight need for islands-wide biosecurity

Rats. Two Gwaii Haanas islands that were declared rat-free in 2016 after… Continue reading

Islands animal shelter needs a home of its own

They need a new home, even if it’s not forever. Animal rescue… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte council warns of housing shortage

Rent will soar from $350 to $900 next month for some people… Continue reading

Searching for a place to grow QC children’s programs

Where can 17 preschoolers and their parents meet in Queen Charlotte and… Continue reading

On the Wing: Rats and Important Bird Areas

By Margo Hearne If it’s not cats, it’s rats. When I answered… Continue reading

Haida animator wins first festival award for The Mountain of SG̱aana

Cruising to fish one morning on the Silver Shadow, a bored skipper… Continue reading

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Most Read

  • Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

    The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.