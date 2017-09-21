Site C ‘currently’ on time, regulator says

The NDP government’s deadline to deliver a preliminary report on B.C. Hydro’s Site C dam project didn’t allow time to determine if the most expensive construction job in B.C. history is on budget.

The B.C. Utilities Commission released the report ordered by Premier John Horgan’s cabinet late Wednesday evening, hours before a midnight deadline. It leaves more questions than answers as the BCUC proceeds to a new round of province-wide public meetings it was also ordered to hold.

The BCUC review panel concluded it didn’t have enough information to answer questions put to it by the government, on an $8.8 billion construction project that has been underway for two years.

“The panel is concerned that the amount spent on the project as of June 30, 2017, $1.8 billion, might not accurately represent the spending that should have happened on the project activities to date,” the report states.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says the preliminary report will not be the basis for the government’s decision on whether to temporarily stop work on the project, proceed with construction or halt the project and remediate the site on the Peace River near Fort St. John.

