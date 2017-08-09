5 photos of the B.C. wildfire smoke then-and-now

Photographers in Princeton match up historical and current photos to demonstrate the level of smoke

Most landmarks, buildings and skylines are currently hidden behind smoke moving in from wildfires burning across the province.

RELATED: One month since state of emergency declared with no end to wildfires in sight

The haze is set to stay for a few more days, with air quality advisories in effect in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan.

To demonstrate the murkiness, Princeton-area photographers matched up photos of the area under normal conditions, with new photos shot in the same areas over the B.C. Day long weekend:

Claudia Orellana Earl The Princeton area is famous for its views of the grassy Cascades, and its vistas of ranches and rolling hills. Today the skyline is barely visible, and blue sky and white clouds just a memory.

Bob Marsh One event that went ahead as planned for the long weekend is Tulameen Days, a time when visitors enjoy an array of activities along with bird’s eye perspectives of the valley. These two shots were both taken from the same spot at the Tulameen Days parade on BC Day Weekend, one in 2016 and one this year.

Lorraine Morrose A smoke skies alert was continued today by Environment Canada in many regions across the province including the Similkameen Valley. While oppressive smoke is canceling local events and forcing people to stay in their homes, it is difficult to quantify the problem visually. Readers of the Similkameen Spotlight pitched in over the weekend, sharing favorite photos of scenery and people in normal conditions, and reshooting the same views though the thicky grew haze.

Nienke Klaver Coalmont Road, which snakes from Princeton to Tulameen, is normally a drive with a fresh and breathtaking view around every bend.