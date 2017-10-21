Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

It was one berry disappointed bear.

Kim Bouwman was sitting in her rural home Thursday in Ste. Anne, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, when she caught something out of the corner of her eye.

A fairly large black bear — Bouwman guesses it was three or four years old — had made its way up to her door and was trying to eat the foam red berries on her fall wreath.

She grabbed her camera and started snapping pictures while hoping the animal wouldn’t fall through the glass it was leaning against with its front paws.

WATCH: B.C. man gives very Canadian response to bears in his backyard

“My heart was definitely pounding when I saw this, like, holy man, that’s a fair size bear,” she said.

“It was probably standing five-and-a-half to six-feet high at the window and had its two front paws on the window.”

Once the bear realized he was gnawing on an artificial decoration, he settled back on all fours and sauntered off to the neighbour’s yard.

Bouwman said when she posted her photo on Facebook, she heard from another neighbour whose garbage had been ransacked. She figures it was the same animal.

“I took the wreath down right away, just because I didn’t want any other bears to come today or whenever else,” she said.

“We’ll keep that off the door for a while anyway.”

The Canadian Press

