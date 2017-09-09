Boarding Bengal drifts on Kal Lake

Logan the cat loves to paddle board on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon.

Cats and water don’t usually mix but for one Vernon kitty the lake is the place to be.

Logan, an eight-month-old Bengal cat, has been practicing his paddle boarding on Kalamalka Lake all summer.

According to cat dad, JD Ram, Logan loves to get out on the paddle board and isn’t afraid of the water.

“He even jumped in the water once,” explained Ram.

Ram loves outdoor adventure from mountainbking, to skiing and of course paddle boarding, so when Logan came into his life, he thought why not bring his new best friend along.

He shot this video of Logan on the paddle board at the start of September in Kekuli Bay.

Paddleboarding with a Cat from J.D on Vimeo.