CANADA 150: Favourite spots in our homeland

If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
We asked British Columbians destinations they love in Canada
If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
Two men flown to hospitals in Prince Rupert, Vancouver with serious injuries.
Sian Nalleweg and Megan Ives’ work for Fukushima InFORM featured by CTV’s Canada In a Day.
“It’s like going for a hike or a beach walk with some of our island’s most knowledgeable people.”
Digital art exhibit imagines Haida Gwaii’s female supernatural beings
Here’s a new way to find jobs, counselling, health clinics, legal support and more, all across B.C.