RCMP check turns up lost dog in evacuation zone near Williams Lake

Cpl. Stephanie Lin is taking care of a sweet little black and white Border Collie cross at the Williams Lake RCMP Command Post. The lost dog is being transferred to the BC SPCA in Williams Lake until the owner can be found. Photo submitted

RCMP in the wildfires command post in Williams Lake came across a friendly visitor this week who boosted their spirits.

While doing a check in the evacuated zone near Mountain House Road and Highway 97 North, Mounties saw a black and white dog emerge from an area that had been burned by the fire.

Officers took her back to the command post, where she was given food from items donated earlier, water and a makeshift bed.

“We think she might be a border-collie cross,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “She’s very mild-mannered and easygoing, and has been a good morale boost for our police officers, working long shifts.”

Mounties were set to turn over the dog Tuesday to the local SPCA, who will hopefully be able to reunite her soon with her owners.