REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Tracking the North Coast humpbacks

The Vancouver Aquarium is focusing efforts on catalogueing humpback whales returning to the region. Watch more >

Maple Ridge: Bear drops by tent city

A bear found itself in an encampment in Maple Ridge this week, scared up a tree by the sounds of a dump truck. Watch more >

Langley: Community raises funds for piglets surgery

Garth the piglet has had an uphill health battle since being birthed by his rescued mother, but the Langley community isn’t letting him go down without a fight. Watch more >

Keremeos: Work begins to repatriate ancestral remains

For the first time in history, the Heritage Act was used to order restoration of land in Keremeos where ancestral remains were unearthed. Watch more >

Surrey: David Suzuki attends rally to save park

At the foot of Surrey’s tallest skyscraper, environmentalists protested the development of Hawthorne Park this week, including David Suzuki. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.