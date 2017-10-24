REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Heavy rainfall affects roads, water in Queen Charlotte and Skidegate

Skidegate water treatment plant may be offline for 24 hours

Pitching a plateau trail between Skidegate and Queen Charlotte

Taking the “high way” between Skidegate and Queen Charlotte may never be… Continue reading

Islands leaders optimistic about restored ferry sailings

BC Ferries won’t run an evening walk-on ferry to Sandspit, but local… Continue reading

Fishing Haida Gwaii: Naked as a coho, happy as a fish jump

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. It… Continue reading

Sandspit looks set to try public school bus

Sandspit high school students may soon get to and from the Alliford… Continue reading

Haida animator wins first festival award for The Mountain of SG̱aana

Cruising to fish one morning on the Silver Shadow, a bored skipper… Continue reading

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

