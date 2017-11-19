REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Emotional celebration of life honours fallen police officer

Thousands of first responders and citizens have gathered in Abbotsford today to honour fallen officer Const. John Davidson. See more >

Volunteers use drones in search of missing North Okanagan women

The search for missing women in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took to the skies on Saturday. See more >

Sailors set to deck the hulls for annual Sea of Lights

The annual lighted ship parade is only a few weeks away, with thousands of lights expected to take to the open waters. See more >

Downtown Chilliwack mural celebrates local artist

Davis Graham, or Pencil Fingerz, completed his very public art project showcasing the Fraser Valley city as he sees it. See more >

Fan expo attracts wacky, weird and wonderful cosplay

Dressed up or down, fans all all ages were in Vancouver recently, transporting into a world of magic, costume and fun. See more >

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

Disaster assistance funding now available for north coast flooding victims

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 15.

Rediscovery co-founder Thom Henley returns to Haida Gwaii with new memoir

Henley to speak in Old Massett Thursday night and in Queen Charlotte on Friday

Overnight fire destroys home in Tlell

Tlell firefighters are having a busy year

Crime Stoppers launches across Haida Gwaii

They aren’t the police, and they don’t want to know who you… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte set for first election contest since 2011

Candidates Alan Moore and Devin Rachar to join a friendly debate Thursday night at Junebug Café

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

