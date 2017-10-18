Year of the Dog: Vancouver Police dog charity calendar now on sale

The $15 calendar raises money for the BC Cancer Foundation and the BC Children’s Hospital

The newest calendar featuring some of the best looking four-legged members of the Vancouver Police Department is now on sale.

This year’s calendar commemorates the “Year of the Dog,” in the Chinese calendar, with the canine unit posing around historic Chinatown.

Now in its eighth year, the $15 calendar raises money for the BC Cancer Foundation and the BC Children’s Hospital.

The project is funded and produced by the Candy Anfield Memorial Foundation, which was started by retired VPD Sgt. Mike Anfield in honour of his wife, who died of breast cancer in 2004.

Since its inception, $150,000 has been raised.

Calendars can be purchased online, and are also available at the following locations:

VPD Public Information Counters 3585 Graveley Street or 2120 Cambie Street

Vancouver Community Policing Centres

Vancouver Police Museum

BC Cancer Foundation

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Tisol Pet Nutrition and Supply Stores – Vancouver locations

