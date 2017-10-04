New fundraising record for Howlers Boobs ‘n Buns Run

Firefighters never run into a fire, but they will sprint for the Howlers Boobs ’n Buns Run.

Organized by Bernie and Shari Howlett, the second annual fun run/walk/bike for breast and prostate cancer research raised $4,175 on Sunday — a big leap over the $3,385 raised last year.

Among the 80 runners, walkers, and cyclists who sported bright pink T-shirts for this year’s event were firefighters on the Skidegate Volunteer Fire Department, whose handy traffic cones also marked the 5k route around Queen Charlotte.

Gail Russ of Nanaay’s LNT Bakery puts the “bun” in the run — she was up at 3:30 a.m. Sunday to bake nine dozen cinnamon buns for the participants, helped by her bakery’s namesakes, grandkids Lexi and Taija.

Besides sticky buns, everyone who joined in met back at the Ocean View Restaurant for a prize draw supported by two dozen local businesses.

“We’re all affected by it, with family members and such,” said Maureen Benoit, a second-year runner and fundraiser.

“But also, it’s fun! To see so many pink T-shirts on the road, and they do a great event afterwards with lots of prizes and cinnamon buns. You can’t miss.”

