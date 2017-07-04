Port Clements rings in Canada’s 150th

Red, white, and mudbog brown flew proudly in Port Clements this weekend at Haida Gwaii’s biggest 150th Canada Day celebration.

Starting with a kids fishing derby and a paddle race in Masset Inlet Friday, runners kicked off the morning of Saturday, July 1 with the first-ever foot race on the newly extended Community Trail.

Next a 150th-themed parade marched along Bayview before an afternoon full of loggers sports and ball games closed by a dance and evening show of fireworks exploding over Rainbow Wharf.

The mudbogs roared Sunday, which also featured the calm, clean fun of the annual birdhouse contest and a show of folk dancing.

Photos by Archie Stocker Sr. unless noted otherwise.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)