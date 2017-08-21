Pride on Main

Masset dressed ROYGBIV for LGBTQ2 on Saturday when the annual Pride parade looped up and down Main Street, crossing over freshly re-painted rainbow crosswalks at Main and Collison.

Started in 2013, organizers say Pride is an important event to hold in small places like Masset so that everyone, especially youth, knows they have community support.

Photos by Archie Stocker Sr. and Kal Manna

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Laura Bishop, Raven-Ann Potschka, Mariel Tecla, and Alicia Embree get ready to roll. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

From left to right, Arlo and Avery bring the colour with help from a four-legged friend, Banti. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Organizer Kal Manna gets a selfie with the colourful painting crew who started rolling fresh rainbow crosswalks at Collison and Main Streets the Sunday before the parade. The rainbows will be extended corner to corner just as soon as the weather clears. (Kal Manna/Submitted)

Lareina Grosse gets set to parade with her grandson Hyder on Saturday. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Masset Mayor Andrew Merilees was all smiles on Main Street. The Village of Masset pitched in by covering the cost for new, exterior-finish paint for the rainbow crosswalks at Main and Collison. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

From left to right, Alana, Anna, and dog Ooli wear all the colours. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Lorrie Joron darted up and down Main Street as Madame Butterfly. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)