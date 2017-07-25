Artists workshops on now at Haida Gwaii Museum

From left to right, the 2016 Gwaii Haanas artists in residence Joice M. Hall, Kung Jaadee, and Yael Brotman set out from Windy Bay with help from the Haida Gwaii Watchmen. (Christine Pansino/Parks Canada)

For the last six years, Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve and Haida Heritage site has inspired a dozen artists to create sculptures, weavings, paintings and so much more.

This July, Gwaii Haanas and the Haida Gwaii Museum will welcome three more Canadian artists to our shores, as one way to enhance how people can experience and connect with Gwaii Haanas.

After receiving over 60 amazing applicants from Haida Gwaii and across Canada, the jury panel consisting of Council of the Haida Nation, Haida Gwaii Museum and Parks Canada representatives chose the following three artists to participate in this year’s Artists in Gwaii Haanas program:

· Sheila Karrow, painter from Queen Charlotte,

· Siobhan Humston, interdisciplinary artist from Vancouver

· Grégoire Mabit, illustrator and photographer from Montreal

After Karrow, Humston and Mabit spend a week exploring the land, sea, and culture of Gwaii Haanas, meeting the Haida Gwaii Watchmen, they will be hosted by the Haida Gwaii Museum during an on-site residency.

The artists will have the opportunity to connect with visitors and locals alike, share stories from their trip and begin to process their experiences.

“It’s been great to watch this program grow over the years and to hear about what the artists share about their Gwaii Haanas experiences once they return to their communities,” said Jason Alsop, Archipelago Management Board member and juror for the Artists in Gwaii Haanas Residency Program.

“We are continually impressed with the high quality of applications and are excited to welcome these artists. A big haawa to all who applied.”

“One of my favourite parts of the artists in Gwaii Haanas program are the workshops,” says Christine Pansino, coordinator of the program.

This year Haida Gwaii artists and dabblers can get a taste of the trio’s unique style at an art workshop, offered during their week at the Haida Gwaii Museum, July 24 to 28th.

Of course, you can always get a glimpse of the highlights of their trip at a Gwaii Haanas Speakers Series presentation, when they return to dry land, on July 28 at 7 to 9 p.m. An exhibition of works inspired by their time in Gwaii Haanas will take place this fall.

If you’re wondering what sorts of creations last year’s Gwaii Haanas Artists in Residence made, stop by the Haida Gwaii Museum between June and August.

The opening night of the 2016 Gwaii Haanas Artists in Residence exhibit will feature a collection of visual works and stories by painter Joice M. Hall (Kelowna), storyteller Kung Jaadee (Old Massett) and multi-media artist Yael Brotman (Toronto).

For more information on Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and Haida Heritage Site, please visit Parks Canada’s website.