Image of White Rock pier from “Likey” video by the South Korean pop group Twice.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Several Metro Vancouver-area sites, including White Rock pier and streets and alleys in downtown Vancouver, are featured in a hit new video by a Korean pop group called Twice.

The video for their “Likey” song was shot at several locations in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

In one scene, a member of the all-girl group is shown holding a sparkler on the White Rock pier as a train rushes by.

Just one day after the video was posted Monday to Youtube by JYP Entertainment, “Likey” had been viewed more than 13 million times.

According to a post on Wikipedia, Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show “Sixteen.” The group is composed of nine members, named Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Previous story
Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

Just Posted

Rat re-invasions highlight need for islands-wide biosecurity

Rats. Two Gwaii Haanas islands that were declared rat-free in 2016 after… Continue reading

Islands animal shelter needs a home of its own

They need a new home, even if it’s not forever. Animal rescue… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte council warns of housing shortage

Rent will soar from $350 to $900 next month for some people… Continue reading

Searching for a place to grow QC children’s programs

Where can 17 preschoolers and their parents meet in Queen Charlotte and… Continue reading

Eyes of Society selected for Banff Mountain Film Festival

Decades ago, W. David Ward toured Haida village sites in what is… Continue reading

Haida animator wins first festival award for The Mountain of SG̱aana

Cruising to fish one morning on the Silver Shadow, a bored skipper… Continue reading

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

BC Ferries’ passenger goes overboard, found five hours later

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

Most Read

  • New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

    Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver