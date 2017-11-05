Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Red Green actor Steve Smith says he is changing the way he is promoting his most recent book The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, after previous books didn’t do as well as he hoped.

The Canadian Press

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

