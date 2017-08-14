Edge of the World Music Festival rocks the rain away

It rained buckets on Saturday at the Edge of the World Music Festival, but by nightfall the Tlell sky was clear enough to see a few shooting stars above all the ones rocking out on stage.

Visiting acts included The Zolas, Iskwé, David Beckingham, DiRTY RADiO, Joey Stylez and Old.Soul.Rebel, not to mention The Coastal Drifters from Terrace, The Racket from the Bulkley Valley, plus Haida Gwaii’s own Carsen Gray, Honey Brown, Dub Jackson Band, The Ramoops, Jason Camp & The Posers, Kiefer Collison, Sandlanee Gid Raven Ann, JSB The Natural, Weed Xaadee, the Hltaaxuulang Guud Ad K’aajuu dancers, and the EOTW Kids Music Camp.

Photos by Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer

David Beckingham plays folk-pop from his first solo record after a decade of recording with the Vancouver trio Hey Ocean.

Started in Hazleton, The Racket is a young three-piece in the middle of their first 40-stop tour.

For some young festivalgoers, Edge of the World was the maybe latest they had ever stayed up.

JSB throws down.

April Dutheil shows there’s love in all kinds of places, even Tlell.

Nevermind the Chuck Taylors — Dub Jackson of the Dub Jackson Band works his pedals wearing the ultimate in punk footwear.

Skidegate’s Hltaaxuulang Guud D K’aajuu brought Haida music, a wild Gogit and some supernatural dance to the stage. During the Women’s Dance, they even brought the sun.

Hailing from the reno-viction lands of East Vancouver, Kitty & The Rooster sang about their “One Gig Hard Drive” to Haida Gwaii.

SGaan Kwah Agang/James McGuire plays the coastal punk of Jason Camp & The Posers.

Band manager Johnny Bagel serves up everything for Jason Camp & The Posers.

Rose Cousins once made him cry, but Jaahljuu/Graham Richard of Jason Camp & The Posers came ready to drum tears from Iron Maiden.

The Coastal Drifters — four Terrace cousins who rock, roll, twist, and shake — showed support for on-island bands, who returned the favour by wearing their colours.

Saachi, Gabby, and Yoshi strike a pose.

A young Iskwé fan watches just off stage.