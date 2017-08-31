Crab-fishing boat runs aground on Rose Spit

A crab boat ran aground on Rose Spit and is apparently taking on water. All four people on board were able to get ashore safely. (Photo courtesy Masset Marine Rescue)

A crab-fishing boat ran hard aground on Rose Spit this morning.

All four people on board the boat, the Nanaimo-registered Carmanah Light, managed to get to the beach safely wearing survival suits. No injuries have been reported.

Masset RCMP officers and search-and-rescue volunteers with Masset Marine Rescue and Archipelago SAR are responding on land and water. Volunteers with Archipelago SAR drove to Rose Spit to pick up the stranded crew.

People on a nearby boat reported seeing the 45-foot Carmanah Light hard aground with swell was washing over it just after 8 a.m. When they arrived on scene later this morning, responders said the boat was taking on water through an open door.

The regional environmental response team of the Canadian Coast Guard has also been alerted. The registered owner of the boat is listed in Vancouver.

More to come.