Crime Stoppers launches across Haida Gwaii

Volunteers with Crime Stoppers Prince Rupert speak at a community dinner in Skidegate on Nov. 8 to launch the citizen-run, anonymous crime tips line on Haida Gwaii. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

They aren’t the police, and they don’t want to know who you are.

Crime Stoppers is run by volunteers who want to reduce crime by gathering tips in a totally anonymous way.

Thanks to the Skidegate Band Council, the free service is now available across Haida Gwaii, along with cash rewards of up to $2,000 for any tip leading to an arrest and charge.

“It’s separate from the RCMP. You remain totally anonymous,” said Billy Yovanovich, chief councillor for Skidegate, speaking at a community dinner to launch Crime Stoppers on island last Wednesday.

“These people won’t know your name, but you’ll help build some change and get rewarded for that, if you choose to accept it.”

Crime Stoppers runs a 24/7 tip line at 1-800-222-8477, and can also receive secure tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com or using the free Crime Stoppers smartphone app.

John Patterson is one of six volunteer board directors with Prince Rupert Crime Stoppers, which started over 30 years ago.

Speaking at the launch in Skidegate, Patterson said it takes a long time to earn a person’s trust, and noted that many First Nations communities are reluctant to trust Western institutions such as the RCMP.

“We’re not going to resolve any of those larger issues today — good people and good leaders are working to rebuild trust on a broader scale,” he said.

But on a local level, Patterson said Crime Stoppers has been able to prove itself by helping clear unsolved crimes without every identifying a tipster. Crime Stoppers doesn’t use call display, doesn’t keep voice recordings, doesn’t track IP addresses, and doesn’t take anyone’s name or address.

Even if someone leaves a tip that somehow identifies them — maybe they were the only person on scene who could have witnessed a crime — Crime Stoppers will edit the tip to make it anonymous before it goes to police.

“We get it,” said Lonnie Wishart, another Prince Rupert volunteer, noting that Crime Stoppers is a secure way to report crimes without getting involved personally with police, health services, family services, or any other government agency.

After sending in the vetted tips, Wishart said the contact Crime Stoppers has with police is a monthly meeting where an officer lets them know if any tips led to arrests.

At that point, it’s up to local volunteers to decide how much cash the tip should get — money the tipster collects without ever having to give his or her name or bank information.

Yovanovich said the Skidegate Band Council asked to launch the service on Haida Gwaii, and will help fundraise for any future rewards. Haida Gwaiians can help by fundraising or joining the Prince Rupert board of directors, which involves a monthly, one-hour teleconference meeting.

“So many people are fed up with what’s going on,” Yovanovich said, speaking about illegal drugs and other crimes across the islands.

“And we know from the RCMP and prosecutors that they need the information.”