Highway east of Queen Charlotte expected to re-open around 8:30 p.m.

Crews have cleared most of the debris from a landslide that knocked out power and closed the highway east of Queen Charlotte today.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, the slide covered the highway between Eagle Hill and Husband Roads with rocks and trees just after 3 p.m. No injuries are reported.

Although the highway is nearly clear, geotechnical engineers with the Ministry of Transportation have to make sure the slope is stable before it can be re-opened. The current estimate for the highway re-opening is 8:30 p.m. Crews from O’Brien Road & Bridge Maintenance are now working to clear the upland ditch of mud.

BC Hydro crews are also on site, and expect power to be restored by around 9 p.m. A wire is down, leaving 657 households across Queen Charlotte without power.

In Skidegate, flooded culverts have also caused a road closure on 4th Avenue.

The Queen Charlotte mainline forestry road between Port Clements and Queen Charlotte is also closed.

In the event of any medical emergencies in Skidegate while the highway is closed, Highlander Marine has a boat stationed at the Skidegate Landing ferry terminal to transfer any patients to the Haida Gwaii Hospital.

There is a safe walking route around the slide area at Queen Charlotte Mayor Greg Martin’s property at 4426 OceanView Drive, which happens to be where the slide debris tumbled.

“It’s right in my driveway,” said the mayor. “My garbage cans got buried.”

The walkway through Martin’s property came in handy when students from Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary and GidG̱alang Ḵuuyas Naay had to cross the slide area this afternoon. Teachers were waiting on either side of the area to drive them home.

Martin said there is a huge rock between the slide area and the walking path, so the route was judged safe even if more debris came down.

“We had 100 per cent guaranteed safety, from everything except wet feet.”

Heavy rainfall has also caused flooding along parts of several streets in Queen Charlotte, including 1st Avenue, the road in front of the Haida Gwaii School District Office, 4th Street, 2nd Avenue, and the intersection of Oceanview Drive and Wharf Way. Village staff also reported a rock sluff near the Coho Apartments late this afternoon.

“O’Briens has done a great job putting out cones, and people are slowing down,” said Martin, adding that water had completely covered the road by Sea Raven Motel.

In a rainfall warning issued for all of Haida Gwaii, Environment Canada says Monday’s rainfall ranged from 30 up to 60 mm in Queen Charlotte.

While the rainclouds will move south Monday night, a second intense front is expected to bring more heavy rain on Tuesday — another 30 to 50 mm are expected, with the highest amounts once again falling near Queen Charlotte.

Environment Canada warns the downpours may cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads.

More to come.