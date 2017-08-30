Reports detail Haida Gwaii vote, candidate spending during B.C. election

Newly released reports from Elections BC show just how Haida Gwaii voted on May 9, and who spent what to win.

Re-elected NDP MLA Jennifer Rice won 57 per cent of the entire North Coast riding, and 69 per cent of all votes cast at Haida Gwaii polling stations.

Rice won over half the vote in every part of the islands, but her most striking support came from Skidegate and Old Massett, where she won 91 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively.

BC Liberal candidate Herb Pond won nearly a third of votes cast in Sandspit, Port Clements, and at the advanced poll in the north end.

But Pond won only 17 per cent of all Haida Gwaii poll votes, compared with a 37 per cent finish across the North Coast overall.

Green Party candidate Hondo Arendt won 17 per cent of the vote in Sandspit and tied Herb Pond with 16 per cent in Queen Charlotte, but finished with just 14 per cent of votes cast in on-island polling stations.

On campaign finance, Rice spent a total of $51,663 — less than half the $105,147 spent by the rival Pond campaign, and over 50 times the $945 spent by Hondo Arendt.

While Rice received $45,870 from the BC NDP and Pond received $103,247 from the BC Liberal Party, Arendt received no transfers from the BC Greens.