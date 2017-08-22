Agate Man makes a splash

They did a sprint-splash-swim at Pure Lake, zoomed on bikes down to the Masset firehall, and ran circles around the Delkatla Wildlife Sanctuary.

Single competitors and teams joined this year’s Agate Man/HlGaa k’aats’ii lihllnga triathlon, organized on Saturday, Aug. 19 by Haida Gwaii Rec.

Leading the top finishes were Noel “Agate Man” Bellis, who won the individual triathlon.

Winning the team event were the Triple-Spiked Stickle Backs: Leighann Rodger, Kim Goetzinger, and David Hill.

With a paddleboard, extra-seat bike, and a stroller in hand, Ben Davidson and his kids took home the award for Group Fun Relay.

Greeting all the hungry racers at the finish line this year was a burger café run by the Masset Volunteer Fire Department.

Photos by Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Vanessa Bellis flies far ahead of the pack in the 20 km cycle from Pure Lake to Masset. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer).

David Hill zooms to Masset from Pure Lake in the cycling leg of the Agate Man Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Ben Davidson cycles with an awesome outboard motor in the Agate Man Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)