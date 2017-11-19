Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Canadians who were criminally charged or fired from the military or Canada’s civil service because of their sexual orientation will receive a formal apology from the prime minister before the end of month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that an apology in the House of Commons is coming Nov. 28 for historic wrongs committed against Canadians because they were gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgendered.

A national security purge led to the firing of thousands of Canadians in the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation starting in the 1950s.

Also, prior to 1966, many Canadians were criminally charged and convicted of gross indecency because they were gay.

Last year, Egale Canada recommended an apology to those Canadians and Trudeau promised he would do so.

On November 28, he will make good on that promise, and by the end of the year expects to introduce legislation to issue pardons to anyone who was convicted because of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Disaster assistance funding now available for north coast flooding victims

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 15.

Rediscovery co-founder Thom Henley returns to Haida Gwaii with new memoir

Henley to speak in Old Massett Thursday night and in Queen Charlotte on Friday

Overnight fire destroys home in Tlell

Tlell firefighters are having a busy year

Crime Stoppers launches across Haida Gwaii

They aren’t the police, and they don’t want to know who you… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte set for first election contest since 2011

Candidates Alan Moore and Devin Rachar to join a friendly debate Thursday night at Junebug Café

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Most Read