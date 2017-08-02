B.C. cop charged with sexual assault

Const. Sukhwinder “Vinnie” Dosajnh was arrested in Victoria in relation to an alleged 2005 incident

A New Westminster police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

Const. Sukhwinder “Vinnie” Dosajnh was arrested on Tuesday by police officers in Victoria in relation to an incident alleged to have taken place in 2005, the New West department said Wednesday.

Dosajnh was suspended from duty after he was released from custody. The New Westminster Police Board is considering conditions of that suspension and the provisions of an unpaid suspension.

He is subject to a Police Act investigation. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has been monitoring the case, even though Dosajnh was off-duty during the alleged assault.

“This is always concerning when a police officer is accused of a criminal offence, especially one as serious as this,” New Westminster Deputy Chief ave Jansen said in a news release.

“The New Westminster Police is committed to maintaining public trust and accountability and within the bounds of what due process allows, we will be as transparent on this process as we can.

“In spite of this allegation against one of our members, the women and men of this department remain committed to providing professional service to the members of this community.”

Dosajnh was released on bail and is set to appear in court in Victoria on Aug. 17.