B.C. mom asks son to surrender to police

The mother of a young man wanted in connection to a massive drug bust in the Lower Mainland is appealing to her son to give himself up.

Keri Anne Nolasco-Padia was replying to a comment about the drug bust on the Chilliwack Progress’ website.

“I need the public’s help to find him and turn himself in before it’s too late,” she writes.

Wanted is Antonio Dillan Nolasco-Padia. A province-wide warrant has been issued for 21-year-old following a raid of two Chilliwack locations that turned up four kilograms of cocaine, and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Police also confiscated $130,000 in cash, along with a collection of firearms.

Another young man, Lucas Benjamin Thiessen, 23, is facing trafficking and weapons-related charges and remains in custody.

Thiessen is well-known to police. In 2016, he was arrested following a lengthy investigation that led to the seizure of eight firearms, prohibited magazines, silencers, and more than $200,000 in cash. Also seized was more than $2 million worth of drugs, which included a large quantity of fentanyl.

Nolasco-Padia is also known to police. Although he was originally taken into custody following the most recent drug raid, he was released. Following further investigation, he now faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

His mother, Keri Anne, says her son’s life is in danger and urges him to get a lawyer and contact police.