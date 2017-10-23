Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attends Pride Parade, June 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

After 16 years in opposition, the B.C. NDP convention is shaping up to be a more energetic event next month.

The party’s 2017 convention will be held at the Victoria Conference Centre Nov. 3-5, with new federal leader Jagmeet Singh scheduled to speak. Singh made the jump from Ontario politics to the national leadership contest, which he won Oct. 1 with 54 per cent of party member votes on the first ballot.

Premier John Horgan will speak to the convention, which will also include debate on policy resolutions and training workshops. Party members will also elect a new provincial executive.

