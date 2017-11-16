B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission begins three weeks of consultations Thursday, asking the public how they think a $15 minimum wage should be implemented.

In August, the B.C. NDP government abandoned its original promise to increase the minimum wage by 2021, and created an independent review panel to determine the appropriate time needed.

Minimum wage in the province is currently $11.35 – the third highest in Canada.

READ MORE: Economist, union president named to Fair Wages Commission

READ MORE: B.C. Green leader gets his way on minimum wage

The commission will be honing in on a potential timeframe to impliment the increase, how a new minimum wage will impact certain sectors that currently have different hourly wages and how increases should occur once B.C. reaches the $15-per-hour.

Much of the debate so far has surrounded around whether workers in the hospitality industry or farming sector will get the same boost to their hourly wage, and how the increase will impact small business owners.

In the past, B.C. Federation of Labour president Irene Lanzinger has vocalized support for the increase, and that she’d like to see the gap between the minimum and liveable wage shrink quickly.

The consultations will be kicking off in Abbotsford Nov. 16, but residents from across the province can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7.

Commission hosts meetings across B.C.

Other consultations will be taking place throughout the province, including in:

Nanaimo (Nov. 17)

Best Western Dorchester Hotel from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kelowna (Nov. 21)

Sandman Hotel & Suites from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver (Nov. 23)

Hyatt Regency Vancouver from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prince George (Nov. 28)

Coast Inn of the North from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Victoria (Nov. 29)

Coast Victoria Harbourside Hotel from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Surrey (Nov. 30)

Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel Surrey from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cranbrook (Dec. 7)

Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey
Next story
Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Rediscovery co-founder Thom Henley returns to Haida Gwaii with new memoir

Henley to speak in Old Massett Thursday night and in Queen Charlotte on Friday

Crime Stoppers launches across Haida Gwaii

They aren’t the police, and they don’t want to know who you… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte set for first election contest since 2011

Candidates Alan Moore and Devin Rachar to join a friendly debate Thursday night at Junebug Café

Fentanyl crisis reaches Haida Gwaii

Leaders respond after one person nearly dies from Haida Gwaii’s first suspected fentanyl overdose

Conservators restore Shark House pole, reveal long-hidden mural by Robert Davidson

One stands in the open, facing the wind, rain and birds. The… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

B.C. First Nation says it has created world-class spill response plan

Report looks at response to 2016 grounding of tug Nathan E. Stewart that spilled litres of diesel

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Most Read