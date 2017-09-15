B.C. teacher suspended for swearing in class

A teacher from Vernon Secondary School has been suspended for using foul language in class with his students

Warning: This story contains some offensive language.

An Okanagan teacher has been suspended for swearing at his students in class.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has released a consent resolution agreement regarding a Vernon teacher who used inappropriate language in front of his Grade 8 and 12 students in September 2016.

Justin Morgan was teaching at Vernon Secondary School when the report states he became “visibly angry,” telling students to “shut up” and “stop bitching”.

“Some students reported feeling uncomfortable, anxious, intimidated and scared,” states the report.

According to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, he used language like “shit,” “ass,” and “prick,” and said students who wore hats to school were “dickheads”.

On Nov. 15, 2016, the Vernon School District issued the teacher a letter of discipline and suspended him without pay for 10 days. He was also directed to take a course called Creating a positive learning environment.

This 2016 incident marks his third suspension for inappropriate behaviour, with the district also raising concerns about the teacher’s conduct in 2006 and 2009.

Under the consent resolution agreement, Morgan acknowledges the facts in the document are true and admits that the conduct constitutes professional misconduct.