BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
Residents shot and killed two black bears in Old Massett last week.… Continue reading
Kevin Ehman’s day job keeps him indoors. He dialogues at meetings. He… Continue reading
By Margo Hearne The tide is falling and Delkatla is full of… Continue reading
Masset Magic: Wicked weather and a drink to remember
She gave one of her kidneys to a complete stranger and in… Continue reading
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.
Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.
St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis
Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest
Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.
Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.
Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement
St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis
26 new cold records were set Monday