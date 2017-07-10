Campfires banned across B.C.

No fires of any kind are permitted

Campfires are now banned across all of B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service implemented the latest ban, for the Northwest fire centre, on Monday.

campfires

Category 2 open fires

Category 3 open fires

the burning of any waste, slash or other materials

stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

the use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved

fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves

the use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for rifle target practice)