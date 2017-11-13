‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

An interim report released at a Calgary pain management conference suggests the best way to cut down on opioid addiction is to not prescribe it in the first place.

Michael Heitshu of the Coalition for Safe and Effective Pain Management says a lack of affordable alternatives for painkillers in Canada is partly behind over-reliance on opioids and rising addiction rates.

He says many symptoms that lead to opioid prescriptions could be treated with other measures such as psychological treatments, physiotherapy, chiropractic care and occupational therapy.

Heitshu says it’s time for doctors to put down their prescription pads when it comes to opioids except as a last resort.

The study recommends provincial and federal governments consider adding alternative medicine to coverage under public health care.

A final report from the coalition is expected next year.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Just Posted

Masset coffee shop asks artists to cut it out

Dan Peebles was chatting with local muralist Thomas Arnatt one day when… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Money be moving, keeps Tlell from burning

By Janet Rigg We’re burning money here in Tlell! Well, not really.… Continue reading

Black bears shot by residents in Old Massett

Residents shot and killed two black bears in Old Massett last week.… Continue reading

Fat bikes, surfboards, and a sandblasting storm

Kevin Ehman’s day job keeps him indoors. He dialogues at meetings. He… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of Peregrines and time

By Margo Hearne The tide is falling and Delkatla is full of… Continue reading

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

Most Read