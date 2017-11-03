Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

The woman who was accused of levelling death threats against former B.C. premier Christy Clark and Kelowna Mission MLA Steve Thomson has avoided further criminal prosecution.

Pavla Janeckova faced two charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for phone messages she left at the offices of the premier and Thomson during the run-up to the provincial election.

RELATED: KELOWNA WOMAN FACES CHARGES

Those charges were stayed Nov. 1 when Janeckova agreed to enter into a Peace Bond, according to Special Prosecutor Kris Pechet.

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months,” said Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel, BC Prosecution Service.

Conditions will restrict her access to Thomson and Clark and will restrain her from attending areas related to them.

“The Special Prosecutor concluded that this resolution was appropriate given Ms. Janeckova’s personal circumstances and was not contrary to the public interest,” said McLaughlin.

“The resolution was arrived at following consultation with the investigative agency, the subjects of the threats and counsel for Janeckova and had the support of all concerned.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.