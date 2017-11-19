Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Multiple vehicle incidents have closed the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope as of early Sunday evening.
According to DriveBC, the closure is a result of vehicle incidents at Snowshed Hill and the highway is expected to open by 10 p.m.
UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy5 – The #Coquihalla is closed between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to vehicle incidents. More info: https://t.co/iP8F5OnS1W
Earlier on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy. 5 between Merritt and Hope.
More to come.