Cullen endorses Jagmeet Singh to lead federal NDP party

Jagmeet Singh, who is running in the federal NDP leadership race, is hosting an event in Penticton on Sept. 11. Photo courtesy of Jagmeet Singh/Instagram

In the NDP leadership race, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen has given his endorsement to Jagmeet Singh.

Cullen made the announcement in a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday morning.

“We have a candidate here who in this moment in our time and history in our party ticks all the boxes for me. His ability to reach and connect with people, but including that to be able to hold the policies he believes in and manifest those policies,” he said.

The national party is looking to replace Tom Mulcair. After being defeated in the federal election NDP delegates were divided over who should continue to lead. Cullen, who ran for leadership of the party in 2012 and finished third, decided in June 2016 that he would not join the race.

The 2017 leadership candidates are Charlie Angus, Guy Caron, Niki Ashton and Jagmeet Singh.

It's an honour to have the support of MP @nathancullen, dedicated environmentalist and leading national advocate on electoral reform #ndpldr pic.twitter.com/VdTmkdWuao — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 20, 2017

Singh, who worked as a criminal defence lawyer, turned to politics and in 2011 he was elected the MPP for Bramalea-Gore-Malton, and for two years he’s been the deputy leader of the Ontario NDP party.

Voting has begun and the new leader of the NDP will be announced mid-October.