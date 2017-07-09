Dozens of BC Parks close due to wildfires

BC Parks has closed all parks and protected areas in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, including Bowron Lake Provincial Park, due to ongoing wildfires in the region.
Crews are currently battling wildfires reaching hundreds of hectares in size in Ashcroft, 100 Mile House, around Williams Lake and Quesnel. As crews battle blazes in Dunn Lake near Little Fort and Clearwater, Wells Gray Park is also closed, effective Sunday morning.
The following parks are closed until further notice:
- Beaver Valley Provincial Park
- Becher’s Prairie Provincial Park
- Betty Wendle Provincial Park
- Big Bar Provincial Park
- Big Basin Provincial Park
- Big Creek Ecological Reserve
- Big Creek Provincial Park
- Bowron Lake Provincial Park
- Bridge Lake Provincial Park
- Bull Canyon Provincial Park
- Canim Beach Provincial Park
- Cardiff Mountain Ecological Reserve
- Cariboo Mountains Provincial Park
- Cariboo Nature Provincial Park
- Cariboo River Provincial Park
- Cedar Point Class C Provincial Park
- Chasm Ecological Reserve
- Chasm Provincial Park
- Churn Creek Protected Area
- Copper Johnny Provincial Park
- Cottonwood River Provincial Park
- Crater Lake Provincial Park
- Dante’s Inferno Provincial Park
- Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve
- Donnely Lake Provincial Park
- Downing Provincial Park
- Dragon Mtn. Provincial Park
- Edge Hills Provincial Park
- Eleven Sisters Provincial Park
- Flat Lakes Provincial Park
- Fraser River Breaks Provincial Park
- French Bar Provincial Park
- Green Lake Provincial Park
- Homathko River – Tatlayoko Protected Area
- Horsefly Lake Provincial Park
- Ilgachuz Ecological Reserve
- Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park
- Junction Sheep Range Provincial Park
- Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park
- Lac La Hache Provincial Park
- Long Creek Provincial Park
- Marble Range Provincial Park
- Moose Valley Provincial Park
- Mount Tinsdale Ecological Reserve
- Narcosli Ecological Reserve
- Nazko Lake Provincial Park
- Nuntsi Provincial Park
- Patterson Lake Provincial Park
- Pinnacles Provincial Park
- Puntchezacut Lake Provincial Park
- Punti Island Provincial Park
- Quesnel Lake Provincial Park
- Rainbow / Q’iwentem Provincial Park
- Redbrush Provincial Park
- Ruth Lake Provincial Park
- Schoolhouse Provincial Park
- Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park
- Titetown Provincial Park
- Ts’ilʔos Provincial Park
- Westwick Lake Ecological Reserve
- White Pelican Provincial Park