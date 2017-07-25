Emergency power outage today from Queen Charlotte to Tlell

Crews concerned about the Graham Island side of the submarine power link to Moresby Island.

Power will be shut off from about 1:30 to 2 p.m. today from Queen Charlotte to Skidegate and Tlell for emergency repairs to the submarine link with Moresby Island.

BC Hydro crews are very concerned about the condition of the submarine hydro cables on the Graham Island side of the Graham-Moresby link. They need a half-hour outage to do an immediate repair and to stabilize the cables with bags of concrete.

Crews found the problem while doing an early review of the cable link, which BC Hydro plans to replace in 2018.