Eye in the sky: Google Earth view of fires

With 132 wildfires burning in the province and more than 10,000 people forced from their homes in the interior, all of B.C. is keeping a close eye on the current fire situation.

Days of hot intense weather, mixed with tinder try conditions in the B.C. forest has forced the province into a state of emergency.

Firefighters from towns and cities around the province and country are expected to arrive in B.C. today to assist with the wildfire situation.

Residents can oversee the wildfire situation through several different ways. On Google Earth satellite fire detection data and related fire information action is being published by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) and Canadian provincial and territorial fire management agencies.

Location and information on large wildfire incidents are updated every six, 12 and 24 hours.

While the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System has an interactive map with icons that can be clicked on for more information. Yellow icons are fires smaller than 1,000 hectares and red icons are fires ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 hectares in size.

A smokey skies advisory is in place for 100 Mile House, the Cariboo, the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Prince George, Shuswap, Similkameen, and South Thompson regions.

Watch the Western Canada smoke forecast unfold; however if there is cloud cover or smoke that obscures the detection of fires from space, the resulting smoke from these fires will not be accounted for in the forecast.

Be sure to check back on the up-to-date wildfire situation unfolding across the province.

