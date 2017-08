Elected Chief of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Roger William charged

The BC Prosecution Service has approved one charge of sexual interference of a minor under 16 against elected Chief of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, Roger William.

The charge, approved by Special Prosecutor Brock Martland, is in connection to an alleged offence in Williams Lake on or around May 12.

Williams’ first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at provincial court in Williams Lake.