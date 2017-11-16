FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

London’s Old Vic theatre says it has received allegations of “a range of inappropriate behaviour” against Kevin Spacey.

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. The allegations follow an investigation that a law firm began in October, at the request of the theatre, amid reports being circulated about Spacey’s behaviour while artistic director.

Long a leading light in theatre and film, Spacey is one of the biggest names to lose work and standing in Hollywood since The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this year. The reports saw allegations surface across the industry. \

Related: Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

Spacey has also been fired from “House of Cards” and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

Related: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers launches across Haida Gwaii

They aren’t the police, and they don’t want to know who you… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte set for first election contest since 2011

Candidates Alan Moore and Devin Rachar to join a friendly debate Thursday night at Junebug Café

Fentanyl crisis reaches Haida Gwaii

Leaders respond after one person nearly dies from Haida Gwaii’s first suspected fentanyl overdose

Conservators restore Shark House pole, reveal long-hidden mural by Robert Davidson

One stands in the open, facing the wind, rain and birds. The… Continue reading

Night vision for North Coast air ambulances

Night vision goggles will help reduce risks for air ambulance pilots on the North Coast

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Bank of Canada cautious oF future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

B.C. First Nation says it has created world-class spill response plan

Report looks at response to 2016 grounding of tug Nathan E. Stewart that spilled litres of diesel

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

Most Read