The earthquake was detected around 7:45 p.m.

Did you feel it?

Earthquake Canada says an earthquake was detected near Masset Wednesday evening.

The rumble – at an estimated 4.1 on the Richter scale – hit the area around 7:45 p.m.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.1 – 9 Aug 20:44 PDT – MASSET, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) August 10, 2017

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.