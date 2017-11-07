More than two dozen places in B.C. dipped to record lows on Monday. (Andy Tylo/Twitter)

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

This winter is already off to a freezing start, with 26 records for cold temperatures broken across the province Monday.

The oldest record beaten was in Hope, according to Environment Canada, where the mercury dipped to -3.5 degrees Celsius, down from 2003’s low of -2.8 degrees.

Most of the records beaten were set in 2003.

The cold snap was mostly focused in the Okanagan, with Salmon Arm, Vernon, Princeton, Penticton and Kelowna all beating records. The south coast saw record lows in Whistler and Hope, while Vancouver Islanders froze in Tofino and Campbell River.

MAP: Here’s where the temperatures dipped to record lows across B.C.:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer
Next story
Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Just Posted

Black bears shot by residents in Old Massett

Residents shot and killed two black bears in Old Massett last week.… Continue reading

Fat bikes, surfboards, and a sandblasting storm

Kevin Ehman’s day job keeps him indoors. He dialogues at meetings. He… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of Peregrines and time

By Margo Hearne The tide is falling and Delkatla is full of… Continue reading

Masset Magic: Wicked weather and a drink to remember

Masset Magic: Wicked weather and a drink to remember

Irene Mills recognized with Living Organ Donor award

She gave one of her kidneys to a complete stranger and in… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

Most Read