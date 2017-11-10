Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A Merritt RCMP officer has been charged with assault in relation to an incident that took place at the detachment in May.

The charge against Sgt. Norm Flemming was sworn in B.C. Provincial Court in Merritt Thursday, according to a statement by the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS)

Flemming has acted as the interim commander at the detachment in years past.

The prosecution service did not provide details about the incident, but that the charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel located in a different part of the province.

Flemming’s first appearance is set for Dec. 5.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property
Next story
B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Just Posted

Masset coffee shop asks artists to cut it out

Dan Peebles was chatting with local muralist Thomas Arnatt one day when… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Money be moving, keeps Tlell from burning

By Janet Rigg We’re burning money here in Tlell! Well, not really.… Continue reading

Black bears shot by residents in Old Massett

Residents shot and killed two black bears in Old Massett last week.… Continue reading

Fat bikes, surfboards, and a sandblasting storm

Kevin Ehman’s day job keeps him indoors. He dialogues at meetings. He… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of Peregrines and time

By Margo Hearne The tide is falling and Delkatla is full of… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

Most Read