One-sixth of B.C. residents don’t speak English at home

Close to one-third of British Columbians report neither English nor French as their mother tongue, Statistics Canada data shows.

According to figures released Tuesday morning, 27.5 per cent of the province’s residents had a non-official language as their mother tongue. That proportion rose in urban centres like Vancouver, with 41.8 per cent of residents, and in Abbotsford-Mission, where 28.2 per cent of residents had neither English or French as their mother tongue. Outside of the Lower Mainland, Victoria and Kelowna had the highest proportion of immigrant languages as their mother tongues.

B.C. is second to only Nunavut for the highest proportion of immigrant languages spoken at home. Nunavut leads largely because of the number of Aboriginal languages, which Statistics Canada counts as immigrant languages.

More to come.