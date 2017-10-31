Traci Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon. (photo submitted)

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

A Vernon woman remains hopeful she will be reunited with her daughter.

Traci Genereaux, 18, of Vernon was last heard from May 29. She was reported missing to police June 9.

“I just want my daughter back,” said mom Laurie Nixon.

Nixon was recently asked by the RCMP to provide a DNA sample.

“It’s not to do with the farm investigation,” she said of the police’s ongoing search of a Silver Creek farm where human remains have been found.

“It’s part of the procedure with long-time missing persons files. The police have said nothing to me that there is any connection.”

When contacted, RCMP officials would not respond to questions about the request for DNA or if Genereaux’s case is linked to the Silver Creek search.

The Silver Creek property is owned by the family of Curtis Sagmoen, who RCMP have not connected to the discovery of the remains.

According to court records, Sagmoen was stopped by Vernon RCMP on the same day Genereaux was last heard from for vehicle-related offenses. He was issued motor vehicle violations on May 29 for headlight infractions, vehicle lamps not equal to the original manufacturer’s and failure to have tail lamps.

Sagmoen is currently being held in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. The charges relate to an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

Genereaux is described as Caucasian, four-foot-11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Genereaux’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
NDP moves to limit local election money
Next story
Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Just Posted

Rat re-invasions highlight need for islands-wide biosecurity

Rats. Two Gwaii Haanas islands that were declared rat-free in 2016 after… Continue reading

Islands animal shelter needs a home of its own

They need a new home, even if it’s not forever. Animal rescue… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte council warns of housing shortage

Rent will soar from $350 to $900 next month for some people… Continue reading

Searching for a place to grow QC children’s programs

Where can 17 preschoolers and their parents meet in Queen Charlotte and… Continue reading

Eyes of Society selected for Banff Mountain Film Festival

Decades ago, W. David Ward toured Haida village sites in what is… Continue reading

Haida animator wins first festival award for The Mountain of SG̱aana

Cruising to fish one morning on the Silver Shadow, a bored skipper… Continue reading

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

Most Read