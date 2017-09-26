RCMP wraps up investigation into tainted milk

Investigators say it is unknown how the foreign objects came to be inside the milk jugs and there is no evidence of criminality.

The RCMP has wrapped up its investigation into tainted milk products that led a popular company to pull their products and then redesign their seals.

“After an extensive investigation into the tainted milk products, the file, coordinated by Vancouver Island District GIS (General Investigation Section) has now been concluded,” said Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the RCMP’s Island District.

“All investigative avenues have been exhausted and it is unknown how the foreign objects came to be inside the milk jugs. Many people including the complainants have been interviewed to try to determine what may have happened but at this time there is no evidence of criminality.”

Agropur Cooperative milk products were voluntarily recalled throughout British Columbia on June 15 due to the potential presence of harmful extraneous material, although it was never disclosed what this material was.

The recall affected Island Farms, Lucerne and Natural brands across 19 milk products.

One day after the initial recall, the RCMP announced it had launched an investigation after receiving multiple complaints around Vancouver Island.

“It is not clear at this time whether the potential presence of harmful extraneous material, in products only sold and distributed in BC, is accidental or criminal,” said Cpl. Tammy Douglas at the time. “Our coordination efforts are reviewing the complaints and we will continue to work with company and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”

No reported illnesses were ever associated with the consumption of these products.

