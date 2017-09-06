Recall of tainted pineapple products expanded in BC

The ongoing investigation into hepatitis A virus found in Western Family brand, or unbranded, products has been expanded.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an update, Tuesday, that the Hepatitis A found in pineapple chunks in two Vancouver Island Save-On-Foods stores and more than 35 other stores across the province has also been found in other products in both B.C. and Alberta.

Fresh pineapple chunks (227g and 425g), fresh peeled and cored pineapple (16oz), fresh fruit salad (198g, 227g and 425g) and fresh citrus salad (226g) have also been affected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thus far the products were Western Family brand, or unbranded and all had best before dates of Aug. 19, 2017. They were on sale at 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C. as well as Ferraro Foods in Trail, from Aug. 11. They were also sold at an additional 20 stores in Alberta.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Those who have consumed the product can receive a hepatitis A vaccine which can prevent hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days after exposure.

A free hepatitis A vaccine can also be offered at any Overwaitea banner stores including Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods, Overwaitea Foods and Urban Fare. Please contact the pharmacist at any of these stores for more information.

Information about hepatitis A and vaccine:

