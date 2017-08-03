Team members from Westview Wood Pellet Terminal celebrate over 1,200 days without a day lost due to an accident.

Safety is no accident at pellet terminal

Westview Terminal celebrates milestone achievement

Safety saves sickness, suffering and sadness and for the team at Westview Wood Pellet Terminal, it’s a priority.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, which owns the terminal issued a statement congratulating the employees for passing the 1,200 day (3.2 years) mark without a day lost due to an accident.

“This is an impressive achievement,” said Eugene Lupynis, director of marine logistics with Pinnacle. “A milestone such as this is a resounding testament to the dedication of the employees who work within the facility.”

