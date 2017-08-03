Safety is no accident at pellet terminal

Team members from Westview Wood Pellet Terminal celebrate over 1,200 days without a day lost due to an accident.

Safety saves sickness, suffering and sadness and for the team at Westview Wood Pellet Terminal, it’s a priority.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, which owns the terminal issued a statement congratulating the employees for passing the 1,200 day (3.2 years) mark without a day lost due to an accident.

“This is an impressive achievement,” said Eugene Lupynis, director of marine logistics with Pinnacle. “A milestone such as this is a resounding testament to the dedication of the employees who work within the facility.”