Sam Sullivan first to announce bid to become BC Liberal leader

Former Vancouver mayor promises to bring more urban and youth support to the party

MLA Sam Sullivan wants to become the next leader of the BC Liberal Party. (YouTube)

MLA Sam Sullivan has become the first person to announce plans to run for the leadership of the B.C.’s Liberal party, and others are expected to be lining up soon.

Sullivan, a former Vancouver mayor who was first elected to the legislature in 2012, says in a news release Thursday he had formally filed his application for the party’s leadership race and vows to bring more urban and youth support to the party.

Leadership became vacant in August when former premier Christy Clark resigned from politics.

In interview last week, Rich Coleman told radio station CHNL that Mike Bernier, Todd Stone, Mike de Jong and Andrew Wilkinson, all former cabinet ministers in B.C.’s previous Liberal government, have been considering their chances, too.

Coleman said Conservative MLA Dianne Watts and newly elected Vancouver-Langara Liberal Michael Lee are also mulling leadership bids and would have until Dec. 29 to decide whether to join the leadership race.

Watts is widely expected to announce her intention to run this weekend.

The party says the first of six leadership debates will be held on Oct. 15, and voting will take place in February.

