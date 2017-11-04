Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau placed poppies at Ottawa’s National Military Cemetery as he marked the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Over 15,000 Canadians were killed or wounded at the battle in Belgium.

Under grey skies at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa Friday, Trudeau told a small group of military members, veterans and school children that the sacrifices from that battle are proof of reckless leadership at the highest levels.

But he also said it was a battle worth remembering because of the perseverance and commitment that Canadian soldiers demonstrated under near-impossible conditions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Just Posted

Rat re-invasions highlight need for islands-wide biosecurity

Rats. Two Gwaii Haanas islands that were declared rat-free in 2016 after… Continue reading

Islands animal shelter needs a home of its own

They need a new home, even if it’s not forever. Animal rescue… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte council warns of housing shortage

Rent will soar from $350 to $900 next month for some people… Continue reading

Searching for a place to grow QC children’s programs

Where can 17 preschoolers and their parents meet in Queen Charlotte and… Continue reading

On the Wing: Rats and Important Bird Areas

By Margo Hearne If it’s not cats, it’s rats. When I answered… Continue reading

Haida animator wins first festival award for The Mountain of SG̱aana

Cruising to fish one morning on the Silver Shadow, a bored skipper… Continue reading

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Emergency crews remain on scene at the apartment building near Lougheed Town Centre

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Consider workplace safety in legalized marijuana rules, groups urge

WorkSafeBC prohibits workers with any impairments from work that could harm themselves or others

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Most Read